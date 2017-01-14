Cost Of Living Skyrockets

THE cost of living increased by 0.69 percent last month to $577,97 for a family of six per month due to fluctuation of fuel prices and the introduction of bond notes.



A survey by the Consumer Council of Zimbabwe (CCZ) carried out using an urban low-income earner for a family of six, showed that the cost of living increased from $574.01 to $577.97 by end of December 2016.

“As CCZ, we assume that the slight increase in prices could be attributed to various factors and these include fluctuation of fuel prices and the introduction of bond notes in circulation. Some supermarkets have taken advantage of these circumstances to increase the prices of basic commodities,” said the consumer watchdog.

The council said the food basket increased by $4.72 or 3.68 percent from $128.34 by end-November 2016 to $133.06 by end of December.

“The price of detergents decreased by $0.76 or 6.51 percent from $11.67 to $10.91. Increases were recorded in products that include flour by $0.02 from $1.85 to $1.87, meat by $0.59 from $3.98 to $4.57, cooking oil by $0.10 from $1.39 to $1.49, and mealie-meal by $0.70 from $11.25 to 11.95,” it said.

CCZ, however, said during the period under review some products prices remained unchanged.

For example, prices for tea leaves, bread, sugar, fresh milk, and salt remained stable from end of September 2016 figures.

The consumer watchdog said it continues to encourage consumers to shop conscientiously and to always buy certified products.

“Where the products are not certified, consumers should exercise their right to information by carefully examining the products they are buying. They should ensure that the products are well labelled, packaged and provided with vital information such as manufacturing and expiry dates and ingredients used in the make-up of the products,” said CCZ. – State Media