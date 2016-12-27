CRAZY: Man Has Sex With Doll In Public Bares All For Onlookers

DRUNK in love!

A Bulawayo man who had one too many on Wednesday afternoon decided to have sex with a mannequin (doll used to display clothes).

The man came from one of the city hotels near the township commuter rank Egodini and liked what he saw at a vending stall by the flea market. He did not fall in love with the sales lady but the doll wearing the clothes on sale.

In no time, he knocked it down, stripped it naked and made passionate love to it as the crowd cheered while taking out their smartphones to record the act.

Mbuso Moyo, one of the traders at Egodini said the man was groaning as if he was having sex with a real woman.

“What amused us is that he was making movements as if he was having sex with a woman.

“After reaching orgasm he stood up and threatened people who had gathered to watch him,” he said.

Moyo said the gathered crowd dispersed while some women were passing comments about the size of his manhood.

“Some were saying he has a pipe and such a person is dangerous in bed,” Moyo added.

Ruth Chidzonga said the man’s long bedroom gun became the centre of attraction.

“One of the women whom I believe is a sex worker exclaimed from the crowd saying yeshi (uthwele) mina lowu engangicela ngiyamnika. (He has a long manhood. If he asks for sex with me I will offer him,” said Chidzonga.

Chidzonga said the man was whisked away by two men. – State Media