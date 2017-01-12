Curvaceous Madzimai Causes Stir

This curvaceous voluptuous woman’s pic donning all white regalia at an Apostolic Shrine has men drooling all over her on social media!

The general consensus is that despite her seemingly middle age looks, her curves and hour glass figure are to die for but given the notoriety and rampant abuse of women who visit shrines by prophets under the guise of deliverance, many are theorising that there is no way the resident Prophet at that shrine would have let the BBW (Big Beautiful Woman) escape without a ‘stocktake’! – Agencies