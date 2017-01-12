Curvaceous Madzimai Causes Stir

0

This curvaceous voluptuous woman’s pic donning all white regalia at an Apostolic Shrine has men drooling all over her on social media!

 The general consensus is that despite her seemingly middle age looks, her curves and hour glass figure are to die for but given the notoriety and rampant abuse of women who visit shrines by prophets under the guise of deliverance, many are theorising that there is no way the resident Prophet at that shrine would have let the BBW (Big Beautiful Woman) escape without a ‘stocktake’! – Agencies

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

Got a story? Contact ZimEye on Whatsapp today, no. +447426863301

investigative-articles-exclusiveEXCLUSIVE
Previous articleZim Woman Shot In SA Left Stranded

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR