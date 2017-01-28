Cuthbert Dube Loses Mansion

Former ZIFA president, Cuthbert Dube is set to lose an incomplete house in Harare’s leafy suburb of Glen Lorne in a dispute with FBC Bank.

Bard Real Estate –as duly instructed by the Sherriff of the High Court –will offer Dube’s property for sale by public auction at Raylton Sports Club on February 3.

According to the notice in Herald yesterday, the property measures 9493 square metres and has an incomplete house comprising several bedrooms, bar, bathrooms, toilets, garages, lounges, dining room, kitchen and balconies.

Outbuildings include a pavilion, change room, swimming pool and staff quarters with two living rooms. – Agencies