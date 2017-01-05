Dabengwa Mourns Veteran Journalist Bill Saidi

Zimbabwe African Peoples Union conveys heartfelt condolences to the Saidi family and the media community for the sad passing on of journalist and writer Bill Saidi in Zambia yesterday.

Saidi, who worked as a journalist in the then Rhodesia and in independent Zimbabwe leaves a rich legacy in both the private and public media fraternities, with a number of books under his belt.

His works helped change our greater society in a positive way and we shall forever cherish and celebrate a life well lived to benefit humanity in one different way.

The mother party wishes Saidi a well deserved peaceful rest, eternally as we celebrate the lasting legacy he leaves behind.

May his dear soul rest in eternal peace.

ZAPU Information Publicity and Marketing Department

