Dabengwa Says “No” Gen. Solomon Mujuru Wasn’t A Sell-Out

By Sithuli Ndaba | ZAPU President has clarified his opinion about Solomon Mujuru, whom the Dabengwa led party spokesperson referred to as a sellout last two weeks.

ZAPU Spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa reported at Advocate Senda’s burial that his President Dabengwa had labeled Mujuru a sellout following his move in the seventies to dump ZAPU for ZANU albeit after attaining high quality military training from ZAPU under the banner of ZPRA.

Speaking to this reporter who was following up on his pronouncements, Dabengwa, who maintained his unapologetic stance over his refusal to serve in the army, has however refuted the claims that he labeled Mujuru a sellout, saying he remarked it was against his ethical principles serving under his junior, saying Mujuru was trained by subordinates of his, making it unprofessionally sound for him to serve as his junior in independent Zimbabwe.

Dabengwa said it was not him who considered Rex to be such but the majority of ZPRA cadres at first did not understand his move hence they took it as betrayal. He however said after the ZAPU leadership explained how Mujuru eventually moved to ZANU during ZAPU”s period of crisis, the cadres got to accept the move and reasons given by Rex Nhongo, that he felt under utilized at ZPRA whose mother party was undergoing crisis which had effect on the war’s momentum at that time. Because of that, Mujuru requested to be cleared for a move to ZANU where he could put to use the skills he attained under ZPRA cadetship.

Dabengwa said the fact that his subordinates in ZPRA felt Mujuru had dealt with them this way, he felt it would not auger well with his comrades for him to work under his junior that is besides the fact that Robert Mugabe was unprofessional approaching the appointment of Army Commander.

Maphosa has acknowledged the clarification, saying his party leader raised the issue with him for a proper position.

“Yes, the President raised us and made a correction that he does not consider Mujuru a sellout, neither did he refer to him as such, which will be issued shortly. However, President Dabengwa remains unapologetic with the decision and maintains the unprofessional conduct by Mugabe when he appointed Mujuru, which was laced with nepotism and patronage”, said Iphithule Maphosa, ZAPU Spokesman.

Asked if the turnabout is influenced by events that could have followed the statements, Maphosa said there hasn’t been any reaction to the statement. The ZAPU Spokesperson said he does not expect the statement to ignite any events and warned anybody who sought to capitalize on the ZAPU President saying it will be futile to use Dabengwa and his name for selfish ends.

“I wouldn’t call it a turnabout. This is just clarification of issues and pronouncements attributed to the President. It is highly important to own up to our mistakes and correct the wrong information we attributed to the President. That is all it is”, said Maphosa, who dismissed suspicion by this reporter that he had volunteered to take a fall for his leader. He said life taught him humility, which calls for one to accept and own up to their mistakes without shifting blame.