Data Has Fallen, More To Fall – Mahere

Fadzai Mahere | Citizens and friends,

It is heartening that (at least for now) data has fallen.

We all know that this year we will register to VOTE in the 2018 elections. A MASSIVE campaign is in the pipes to ensure EVERY SINGLE one of us is registered and accordingly votes, as is our duty. However, as the #DataMustFall campaign showed, some things cannot wait until voting day. Life is generally lived between elections. While we prepare to exercise our constitutional right to vote, what issues are of the highest concern to you as a citizen? What ills #MustFall between now and election time? What issues are of concern to YOU?

We are aware that our chief concerns are POVERTY, INJUSTICE and CORRUPTION. Each of these vices in our society #MustFall. However, successful citizen action and the prospect of alternative policy formulation (building solutions) require us to be more specific. With that in mind, please weigh in with the issue(s) that is/are of the highest concern to you in the comments section. (Repetition is allowed. It will in fact help to assess what’s most pressing for the greatest number of people). The list below should get us going. 1. Police roadblocks

2. Typhoid and other outbreaks of medieval diseases In performing our civic duty to the country and as we renew our collective passion for the betterment of Zimbabwe, let us always (i) Speak out, (ii) Question and (iii) Act. Unity will take us everywhere and will give all of us a better shot at living our best life in the country of our heritage. #ThisFlag