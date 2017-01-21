Day-Old Baby Dumped In The Rain

A dumped day-old baby was rescued by good Samaritans a fortnight ago after being dumped in St Mary’s, Chitungwiza. The baby was wrapped in a T-shirt and soaked in rainwater. Last Friday, the minor was said to be in a stable condition at Chitungwiza General Hospital.

The mother of the child, Mavis Kasirai of 9466 Manyame Park, Chitungwiza, has since been sentenced to 10 months in prison after appearing before Chitungwiza magistrate Mr Francis Mapfumo.

Mr Mapfumo initially sentenced Kasirai (18) to 10 months in jail before suspending four months on condition that she does not commit a similar offence within the next five years.

Another six months were suspended on condition that she performs 410 hours of community service.

Kasirai (18) is employed as a maid.

She pleaded guilty to exposing an infant to danger as defined in section 108 (1) Chapter 9:23 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

According to the State, led by Public Prosecutor Tatenda Mukatera, Kasirai dumped the baby soon after giving birth on January 9, 2017.

“On the 10th of January 2017 at around 16:30 hours, Catharine Tivaone of 4358 Manyame Park was informed by her son Mathias Tivaone, who was on his way to church, that he had heard a baby crying in a grassy area near Chigovanyika car park.

“Catharine Tivaone then rushed to the scene and found the baby.”

A police report was made and investigations led to the identification of Kasirai as the mother. – State Media