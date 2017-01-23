“Dead” Tsvangirai Meets Party Structures

Ray Nkosi | MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai who over the weekend was rumoured to have died, appeared very much alive in Matebeleland South Province, together with his party leadership.

Tsvangirai who was flanked by his deputy Thokozani Khupe and other leaders as he addressed the provincial council. In response to the death rumours the MDC issued the statement below through Tsvangirai’s spokesman Luke Tamborinyoka;

“There is a morbid and malicious rumour circulating about President Morgan Tsvangirai. Zimbabweans should should rest assured that their leader is alive, well and in good health. Today, Sunday 22 January 2017, he will address a provincial council in Gwanda. Tomorrow, he will be in Binga, Matabeleland North, conversing with ordinary Zimbabweans about the future of our country.”