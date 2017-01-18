Designer Sues Macheso For R18 000 Debt

A LOCAL designing firm, Mataga Promotions, has written a letter of demand to sungura music maestro, Aleck Macheso demanding payment of over R18 000 for promotional materials and services rendered to Orchestra Mberikwazvo some years ago.

Through its lawyers, Maeresera and Partners, Mataga Promotions wrote to Macheso’s band managing director on December 14 last year expressing concerns over the delayed payment of the amount due, adding summons commencing action were being prepared and would be issued to recover R18 273, if payment was not made within five days from the date the letter was delivered.

“Our client advises us that you contracted it to design a logo and to supply you with duly designed T-shirts, hats, berets, scarves amongst other items and you were supplied with the aforementioned items,” the lawyers said.

“We are advised that of the agreed amount, you have not yet paid R16 612 and the amount has been outstanding for quite a long time. Several promises to settle your indebtedness have been made, but not fulfilled.

“On those premises, we are instructed to demand, as we, hereby, do, payment of the sum of R16 612 in terms of the by-laws of the Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ). The total amount in the sum of R18 273 must be deposited into our trust account within five days from the date of service of this letter, failing which our strict instructions are to issue summons for the recovery of the stated amount as well as cost of suit…”

According to a copy of the letter of demand gleaned by NewsDay, the letter was received and signed for by one Jane Macheso on December 15 last year.

Contacted for comment, Mataga Promotions’ lawyer, Knowledge Maeresera confirmed the development saying Macheso was willing to settle the debt.

“Yes, we wrote a letter of demand and we are yet to receive payment though there has been communication to the effect that payment will be effected. Obviously, if payment is not done, we will proceed to issue summons as per our instructions from Richmond Mataga of Mataga Promotions,” Maeresera said.

Macheso was not available for comment, as his mobile phone was unreachable. – Newsday