DIAMOND RING SAGA: Grace Mugabe Cries Foul, “I Never Got The Damn Ring”

Staff Reporter | First Lady Grace Mugabe’s lawyers have poured scorn over reports that she unscrupulously repossessed properties belonging to diamond dealer, now exiled businessman Jamal Ahmede, saying that their client never got the controversial ring.

The High Court last week ordered Grace to remove her proxies from three houses she confiscated from the Lebanese diamond dealer, Ahmed who she demands to refund her a whopping $1,35 million she paid for a 10, 07 carat diamond ring.

Ahmed’s lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa confirmed the development, and Grace’s lawyer Wilson Manase also confirmed the order, but said he would challenge it.

“It is not correct. It is not how the deal went. The truth is she [Grace] is a victim in the matter. She bought the ring and never got it. The product was never shown to her. This is crooked. We will file our papers to oppose the order. It was more than a default judgment. We did not appear to oppose it,” Manase said.

“It’s a malicious campaign against the First Lady. She is out of the country and was not even served with the papers. No papers were filed at State House. She also has no account outside Zimbabwe as Ahmed claimed. If she had, let him produce it in court. We now have full information about what happened. Ahmed is being dishonest.”

Mtetwa, however, said: “The matter proceeded as scheduled before Justice Phiri who had, on the 14th made an order directing the Sheriff to do affidavits on what had happened when his office sought to serve papers at the various addresses, including at Blue Roof [Mugabe’s private residence]. The Sheriff made the two affidavits with his remarks,” Mtetwa said.

“The judge had, thereafter, directed the Sheriff to reserve the notice of set down for the 21st at 10am, which he attempted to do on the 19th. His return of service states that he could not serve at Blue Roof because no one at the premises was willing to accept service of the process.

“When he sought to affix the process at the gate in terms of the rules, he was threatened by an armed soldier who barred him from conducting any further action.”

Mtetwa said the matter then proceeded to submissions and in the middle of this, the judge was called to the Judge President George Chiweshe’s Office and on his return directed that the matter be resumed at 2:30pm. – Newsday/other