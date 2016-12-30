Do Black Lives Matter In The UK?

Glasgow, United Kingdom – They are one of Britain’s most dynamic and enduring communities whose presence in the UK dates back hundreds of years.

From serving Britain with distinction in the first and second world wars to their modern-day success in the world of film and television and sport, black Britons have helped to shape the UK of today.

The month of November saw the BBC broadcast its Black and British season – a series of programmes dedicated to the achievements of black people in the UK and exploring the rich cultural heritage of black Britain.

The considered thoughts of black British figures such as Olympic gold medallist Denise Lewis, Homeland star David Harewood and supermodel Naomi Campbell were showcased alongside programmes involving Britain’s role in the slave trade and domestic discrimination.

Indeed, for many observers, the current position of Britain’s black population is one that is mired between achievement and marginalisation in a nation where being black and British remains, statistically, a hardship. And where, some say, the UK’s true-scale involvement in the transatlantic slave trade remains little known to the wider public.

“There’s a tendency with some people who don’t want to talk about many aspects of British history, to say that slavery is talked about too much,” said David Olusoga, a BBC producer and historian who was involved in the making and presenting of the corporation’s Black and British season.

“I think we know very, very little in this country about Britain’s involvement in the slave trade and slavery.”

He added to Al Jazeera: “When someone tells me they’re sick of hearing about slavery – that that’s all anyone talks about – I say, ‘if you’re so bored of hearing about it, then you can obviously name a number of plantations, name a number of British slave ships and owners and merchants’, and, of course, people [normally] can’t.”

Despite the BBC’s season of programming, many advocates of black British history say that, in the modern-day UK, it remains hard to promote the achievements of black Britons.

Stephen Bourne is a historian with 25 years experience writing about the success and contributions of Britain’s black community. He told Al Jazeera that, from the high point of black British coverage in the 1990s, interest from the mainstream media and the publishing world fell off a cliff in the aftermath of the report into the 1993 racially motivated murder of black London teenager, Stephen Lawrence.

“That [1999] Macpherson Report accused the London Metropolitan police of institutional racism – and looking back, it was around that time that [British] media facilitators withdrew and kind of backed off race,” contended Bourne, author of Black Poppies – Britain’s Black Community and the Great War.

“So, black British history got sidelined and I lived through that period and struggled in that period.” – Aljazeera