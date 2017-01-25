Doctor In Trouble for $2,800 Maintenance, Offers $200

A PROMINENT Gweru doctor has been dragged to court by his ex-girlfriend who is seeking $2 800 in maintenance for the upkeep of their two children aged two and four years.

Dr Lindani Elton Hove appeared before Gweru Magistrate Ms Mildred Matuvi at the Civil Court following an application filed by Ms Chido Kachepa. Ms Kachepa is Dr Hove’s ex-girlfriend and the two have two children. The hearing will continue on January 26.

Magistrate Matuvi also tasked Ms Kachepa to find out if Dr Hove was still employed at the Midlands State University (MSU) as a medical doctor for the court to determine if he is in a position to provide $2 800 for maintenance of his children.

The court heard that Dr Hove first applied for legal custody of the two children but the court threw away his application.

After Ms Kachepa was granted legal custody of the children, she then applied for maintenance.

Yesterday, Dr Hove told the court that he could not afford to pay $2 800 because he was not receiving any income from his properties. However, his ex-girlfriend insisted that he realised more than $10 000 per month from the said properties.

“Of the 19 properties I have, none are making any profit except for my car wash which is located in the city and only brings in an income of $150 per month. Also these properties such as stands, farms, lodges that have been mentioned by the applicant are maintained by my wife who is a medical doctor outside the country,” he said.

Dr Hove said he was a seasonal doctor at MSU before his contract was terminated.

“My surgery that is located in Gweru is no longer functional as we speak. I can only offer $200 for the upkeep of my children and the mother should help out since she earns $700 per month. Taking care of children involves both parents,” said Dr Hove.-state media