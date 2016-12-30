Drama After Burglar Accidentally Kills Accomplice

CAPE TOWN. – It was a “comedy” of errors for bungling burglars in Crossroads, Cape Town, on Thursday night, when one of the hapless criminals accidentally killed his accomplice.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said a gang of four had forced its way into a Sonwabile Drive home.

“The owner of the house was asleep and was woken by footsteps inside the kitchen. He went to check and saw an unknown armed man, whom he fought with,” he said.

“When the owner of the house overpowered the suspect, the culprit called for help and three other suspects appeared. One suspect fired shots, aiming at the owner, but he shot his accomplice who died on the scene,” Van Wyk added.

“Two other suspects were also shot during the struggle and one was unharmed. Two are detained in Nyanga and one is under police guard in hospital.”

Police recovered two guns from the scene. – News24.