Drama As DStv Fires ‘All’ Bulawayo Staff

MULTICHOICE Zimbabwe has asked six employees who were working from its Bulawayo office to resign for alleged misconduct.

The six, including the regional manager, allegedly signed resignation letters last week on Thursday.

The employees are said to have been selling their own decoders, prejudicing the company in the process.

Sources said only the messenger remains on the job.

“I understand that Multichoice fired all its workers on Thursday except the messenger who protested and won,” said a source.

“I think what got them into trouble was the fact that they were selling their own decoders during working hours and claiming that they belonged to Dstv.”

The source said some workers from Harare had been temporarily deployed to fill the vacant positions while Multichoice fixes the problem.

“We heard that the regional manager was called for a hearing in Harare last year in December and she sold out her colleagues. The whole branch is alleged to have misused company resources and they were making lots of money from using the company’s name to sell their personal gadgets,” a source said.

Multichoice spokesperson Ms Elizabeth Dziva promised to respond to questions on Monday as she was waiting for her boss who was out of the country. – State Media