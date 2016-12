A Harare woman was arrested on Boxing Day and hauled before a magistrate after she baked weed cakes for sale.

Nyasha Natasha Muronda (31) of Greendale was arrested by police detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics after baking 12 cakes.

Muronda was then taken to the Harare magistrates’ court charged with possession of dangerous dagga.

She admitted to the charges when she appeared before magistrate Gamuchirai Siwardi who remanded her out of custody to January 9 for sentence.

Detectives stormed Muronda’s house where they found her busy in the kitchen. She was immediately arrested. – State Media