Drunk Medical Doctor ‘Kills’ Patient During Operation

Terrence Mawawa, Gutu | A medical doctor at the Reformed Church in Zimbabwe (RCZ) run Gutu Mission Hospital conducted an operation under the influence of alcohol resulting in the death of a patient, ZimEye can reveal.

Dr Henry Harry Mushuku performed the operation on Locadi Mbinda two weeks ago and the latter died soon after the operation. Gutu District Medical Officer, Dr Tapiwa Mupepe, confirmed the death of the woman adding she left a day-old bay.

He however said the woman died as a result of delivery complications. “The woman died as a result of delivery complications and we are in the process of analysing the matter,”he said.

Masvingo Provincial Medical Director Dr Amadeus Shamu said the woman died under unclear circumstances. “I have heard about the incident but let me say investigations are under way.I can only furnish you with further details after receiving a comprehensive report on the matter,”said Dr Shamu.

Dr Mushuku became aggressive after being contacted for a comment on the issue. ” Are you the one who died as result of the operation?Do not regret if you proceed to write the story.Why are you concerned about the matter?Leave me alone,”said Dr Mushuku.

Authorities at Gutu Mission Hospital have remained mum on the matter. “We are not allowed to comment on such issues.They are too sensitive,thank you for calling,”said an official at the hospital. However it is understood the medical doctor was under the influence of alcohol when he conducted the operation.