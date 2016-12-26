Drunk Soldiers Go On A Rampage, Threaten To Shoot Civilians

Terrence Mawawa, Chipinge |Drunk soldiers from 3 Infantry Battalion last night ran amok and vandalised property in Zamchiya Village in Chipinge. Sources in the area told ZimeEye.com the drunk soldiers stormed the village and raided at least six homesteads.

They smashed window panes and doors of the respective houses in the process. The villagers who spoke on condition of anonymity said they were amazed by the soldiers’ reckless behaviour. Village Head Tasara Zamchiya also expressed shock at the conduct of the soldiers. The soldiers were deployed to the area following mounting tension as a result of threats from the dreaded RENAMO Forces.

The villagers in the area said the soldiers brandished arms of war as they drank beer before raiding the homesteads. “The soldiers attacked at least six homesteads in Zamchiya area and we do not know their motives.They destroyed property ,smashed window panes and vandalised property, Maronga, Chikochi, Zamchiya, Maphuhleyena homesteads were the worst affected.”

“Instead of protecting the citizens, the soldiers are terrorising innocent villagers. Please do not disclose my name because I will be in trouble,”said a local villager who declined to be named.

The villagers also said the soldiers threatened to shoot revellers at a local business centre. “The soldiers threatened to shoot revellers at a local business centre and they even said they would never be arrested.We are now living in fear and we do not know what to do,”said another villager.