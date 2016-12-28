Dzamara Style “Disappearance” Fears For Chatunga Mugabe’s Phone “Thieves” | LATEST

By Staff Reporter | Three local men who are being accused of stealing an Apple iPhone 6 mobile phone, belonging to President Robert Mugabe’s son, Bellarmine Chatunga, fear being abducted by members of the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO).

The three Victor Josam, Tendai Makambaire and Kelvin Mwandayi who were arrested in November last year and arraigned before the courts, are said to be haunted and intimidated by suspected state security agents.

Sources told ZimEye that unnamed people are intimidating them as they put pressure on them to admit that they indeed stole the $1 500 worth cell-phone they are accused of stealing from Chatunga.

“What we can say is that they are not free, and they fear that what happened to Itai Dzamara, will happen to them if nothing is done,” said one of the sources.

Itai Dzamara was a political activist who was abducted by suspected state security agents in March 2015 for challenging President Robert Mugabe to revive the economy.

He was taken away from his Glenview home area, and up to now his whereabouts are unknown.

Allegations against the three are that, sometime in November, 2015, some suspected thugs at St John’s College in Harare, approached a student identified as Honour Mukudzei Rwodzi, who had been left in custody of the phone by Chatunga who had gone to relief himself in a nearby toilet and misrepresented that they had been sent by the President’s son to collect the gadget.

Following the misrepresentation, it is alleged that Rwodzi gave the phone to the suspects who then vanished from the scene.

Upon his return from the toilet, Chatunga realized the phone had been stolen and reported the matter to the police.

Police detectives managed to track down the trio and recovered the phone although its screen had allegedly been tampered with.

Presiding magistrate Vakai Chikwekwe heard the case and remanded the three out of custody on $100 bail each.