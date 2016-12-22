EcoCash Shuts Down DStv Payments | LATEST

Staff Reporter | Econet Wireless has issued a statement announcing the suspension of EcoCash DStv payments, starting January 1. In the statement Econet says, “The payment for DStv subscription service via EcoCash will be suspended on 1 January 2017.”

It goes further to explain that, “the decision has been necessitated by challenges the business is facing to sustain the service in the obtaining operating environment. We sincerely regret any inconvenience this may cause. We however would like to thank you for your continued support for all the running EcoCash services.”