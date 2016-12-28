Ecocash Warns Dealers Charging Extra for Cash

Staff Reporter | Zimbabwe’s leading mobile phone money transfer service provider, Ecocash has warned, dealers against charging extra money to people doing cash withdrawals using their system.

In a bulk message circulated to all it’s subscribers, the Econet backed service provider advised its members to report any agents who charge them extra to get cash.

The warning comes amid a public outcry that the Ecocash agents particularly in Harare, Bulawayo and other major urban centres were charging up to 20% of the withdrawal over and above the Ecocash charges to subscribes in order to get cash.

The scum intensified over the festive season where there was severe cash shortages against a high demand which forced agents with cash to make huge killings giving out the cash at an unauthorised premium.