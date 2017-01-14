Econet Apologises Offers Data Reimbursements

Econet Wireless has issued a public statement defending its position in the issue surrounding the massive data tariff increases which were eventually reversed.

Under the new tariffs, subscribers were expected to pay as much as $1 for 10 MB, which was a huge adjustment from packages like the $1 for 250 MB daily bundle option which had been scrapped.

Econet did not specify how the data reimbursements would be worked out.

Though its statement leans heavily on a gloves-off confrontation with the Minister of ICT, Supa Mandiwanzira, it also carries Econet’s apology to its subscribers along with an offer for data compensation for all those overcharged by the reversed tariffs.

It reads,We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to our customers and we shall credit the data accounts of our customers with additional data to the amount of the excessive charges that we levied.The data reimbursement and the apology ought offer some form of consolation to the numerous subscribers that lashed out at Econet as well as POTRAZ, the telecoms regulator, for the tariff increase. – Techzim