ELECTION RIGGING: Makarau Strikes Again Boots NERA Out

By Staff Reporter |The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, has booted opposition political parties out of the on going polling station making exercise meant to identify areas to be established for people to cast their ballots in their respective wards in the watershed 2018 elections.

The opposition parties working under the National Electoral Reform Agenda, NERA, Wednesday in Harare met with ZEC and was advised that the electoral body had no resources for NERA to partake in the process.

“Although ZEC has failed to provide resources for NERA stakeholders to take part in the verification process, NERA has put together A team which is working on limited and mostly personal resources to ensure that all potential polling station locations are legitimate,”NERA said in a statement.

NERA said ZEC wanted to rig elections through setting up bogus polling stations. “NERA takes the verification process very seriously and will raise issues with ZEC and inform the public about any illegitimate polling locations. “NERA remains steadfast in working with the citizens to ensure free and fair elections in 2018”, said NERA.