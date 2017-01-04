ELECTION VIOLENCE: Zanu PF Youths Attack Prominent Journalist, Steal His Equipment

Terrence Mawawa, Bikita | A group of rowdy Zanu PF youths in Bikita West attacked prominent freelance journalist Godfrey Mtimba and confiscated his equipment.

Mutimba, a former Daily News correspondent for Masvingo Province was attacked by the marauding Zanu PF youths at Nyika Growth Point while covering the Bikita West by-election campaigns at the weekend. Mtimba is also the first national vice president of the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists(ZUJ).

He lost his recorder and notebook during the attack. Bikita West Constituency is becoming increasingly volatile following cases of violence and intimidation. Mtimba told ZimEye.com yesterday that he was confronted by the Zanu PF youths who accused him of being a sell out. “I was at Nyika Growth Point covering the Bikita West By-election when the Zanu PF youths confronted me and said I was a sell out. As I explained my position as a reporter they confiscated my notebook and recorder. They also violently pushed me.They further accused me of campaigning for opposition parties in the constituency.”

He continued, “They never bothered to pay attention to what I explained. I did not even bother to go to the police because I knew they would not bother to assist me. If one goes to the police station there is every reason that they will always find lame excuses,”said Mtimba. The ZUJ Masvingo Chapter has castigated the barbaric and reckless behaviour of the unruly Zanu PF youths saying the incident reflects blatant violation of freedom of expression and association.