END TYPHOID: Ngarivhume And Team Clean Up Harare

Transform Zimbabwe(TZ) president -Jacob Ngarivhume has launched an awareness campaign on typhoid which recently broke out in Harare.

Of the reported 132 cases of typhoid, there have been two deaths.

In a statement, Ngarivhume said the campaign will centre on the causes of typhoid, prevention and treatment.

“The outbreak of Typhoid in our cities has shown us that this is not the time to play politics.

“Life is more important than any politics that may divide us thus it is time we support each other and be neighbourly as we are all united by our love for Zimbabwe,” said Ngarivhume.

He said the under funding of the City of Harare is making it extremely difficult to have consistent cleanup programme for the city.

“Mayor Ben Manyenini has been under a lot of pressure to accomplish so much with very little resources. It is time to come together and do our part by making an effort to transform our cities by keeping our communities clean,” said Ngarivhume.

“We have since launched the ‘Keep the City Clean – Stop Blaming and Start Acting Campaign, as we have obtained police and city council clearance to begin cleanup activities,” said Ngarivhume.

The campaign will kick off in Glenview, Area 8 Terminus, Harare on Saturday.

“The residents are facing a number of challenges such as garbage collection that has become a chronic problem in most residential areas and this is caused by a lack of public trash dumpsters.

“There has been a low frequency of trash collection, low awareness of community responsibility on cleanness and there is a risk of spread of disease due to unsanitary areas and unclean water supply,” said Ngarivhume.

He said littering is clogging storm water drains which will in turn is cause flooding and is becoming an environmental hazard.

“There is a risk of spread of diseases and threat to public health and safety, and the quality of life, as there is currently an outbreak of typhoid.

“Infestation and breeding of mosquitos, other insects and rodents and other unwanted elements which can pose health risks,” said Ngarivhume.

He said the amount of litter in the capital has also been a driver in the decrease in property values thus it decreases tourism which affects the economy.

“The objectives of the campain include promoting health and sanitation practices in Harare, to educate and bring awareness about Typhoid disease as well as to foster the spirit of pride, ownership, learning to work together and uniting as a community in respecting and taking responsibility of our environment,” said Ngarivhume.

He said the also aim to increase public support and cooperation towards improving the city’s living environment and surroundings through a variety of positive activities.

“We aim to promote public awareness of community cleanliness, environmental protection and effective use of resources and to create community awareness while working with local council and community in initiating educational campaigns to assist in mobilising the local public proactively against littering,” Ngarivhume.

He said cleaning up is the easy part, keeping the city clean consistently will be the challenging part.

“It is important that all citizens take part in the campaign and all individuals, community, schools, colleges, businesses, churches, NGOs and all others to come on board and stay on board,” said Ngarivhume.