Enough Blood For Festive Season: NBSZ

The National Blood Service of Zimbabwe (NBSZ) says it has enough blood in stock to cope with increased demand associated with road accidents during the festive season.

Traditionally, there is a marked increase in traffic accidents during the Christmas and New Year Holidays.

The NBSZ spokesperson Miss Esther Massundah told The Herald that a blood donation campaign was also underway.

“We launched our festive season campaign, which started on November 30 and it is ending on January 31, 2017. We can safely say there is adequate blood in our stocks right now.

“The blood drive campaign had the objective of meeting the national requirements by ensuring there is enough blood for distribution to hospitals ahead of the festive season,” she said.

Mrs Massundah said the campaigns have so far been successful.

“Our target on our campaigns was to collect a maximum of 7 460 units of blood, and by now, we have surpassed more than half of it. On December 9 and 10 we collected 1 600 units of blood,” she said.

Mrs Massundah said blood price had also fallen making it affordable for the ordinary Zimbabwean.

“I feel happy because the price of the blood is decreasing. At the beginning of the year, it was $135 per unit, in June it declined to $120. It is $100 per unit now in Government hospitals, and $120 in private institutions,” she said.

Miss Massundah said they had partnered with Radio Zimbabwe, National Aids Council and the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe in their campaigns.

She urged the public to donate blood to save lives. – State Media