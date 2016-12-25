Evil Attacks by Ecocash Agents

1

The cash crisis has turned eco cash agents into vile money bags. As the civil servants receive their salaries which are not withdrawable at the banks, they have been left with no option but to succumb to being milked by these evil agents.

For every $100 cash withdrawal you part with 10%. Is it now some sort of tithing to these cash agents? The proliferation of Ecocash booths in Guruve has presented cash barons with an opportunity to make instant cash without even sweating for it.

If this is not addressed in time then the decay will keep growing. I don’t envisage a corrupt free society as yet. Its still a pipe dream.

Concerned Guruve Resident

