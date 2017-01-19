Evil Robbery Caught On Video



TWO burglars pounced on Heads and Hooves Wholesale in Bulawayo and got away with cash amounting to about $1 000, R1 800, and P550 in an intrusion that was caught on camera.

A manager at the wholesale who spoke on condition of anonymity said the cash was in a safe in her office. She declined to state the exact amount of money that was stolen, but a police source said the company lost $1 000, R1 800, and P550.

The Heads and Hooves Wholesale manager said the break-in occurred at around 2AM on Tuesday.

“We saw on CCTV that two men broke into our shop through the back windows and ransacked the place, getting away with cash. No one was injured. Unfortunately I cannot disclose much details as this may disturb investigations which are underway,” she said.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said they were handling the matter.

“We are investigating a case of unlawful entry and theft that occurred at Heads and Hooves Wholesale at Kelvin Industrial Area. Robbers broke into the shop and stole cash from a safe comprising of US dollars, rand and pula.

“We urge companies to engage security guards and if they prefer using electronic security measures, then they should be connected to their security companies for warning in case of emergency,” she said.

The latest incident follows the murder of a security guard at Seventh Day Adventist church-run Pelandaba Primary School by four armed robbers following a raid in which two laptops and cash amounting to $200 were stolen on Tuesday morning.

The security guard died on admission to Mpilo Central Hospital while his colleague survived the attack.

On Friday morning, a woman was found dead in Cowdray Park suburb after she did not return home from a church service held in the same suburb the previous night. – state media