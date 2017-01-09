Exiled White Zimbabwean Recalls Mugabe Terror

Terrence Mawawa | An exiled white Zimbabwean national has spoken of the traumatic experiences she suffered at the hands of President Robert Mugabe’s government.

Anne Smith, who is now based in the United Kingdom told ZimEye.com yesterday she was forced to leave Zimbabwe at the height of the violent land grab exercise in 2000. As a result of the chaotic land reform programme 4000 white commercial farmers were displaced from their farmers as supporters of the ruling party Zanu PF forcibly took over their farms. Smith said she had to leave the country because of the explosive situation.

Smith and her family lived at a plot near Esgodini. “We built a house from scratch as we bought land from a farmer. So yes when the land grab exercise started -seeing that we were in a remote area ,we had to leave before the violence reached us. We sold the land for very little,”said Smith.

She added:”We also left the country because our son was denied a Zimbabwean Citizenship-even though his father and I were born and raised in Zimbabwe.The government said our son was an alien because I was from England while his father had a British passport.”

Smith also described Progressive Democrats of Zimbabwe(PDZ)leader, Barbara Nyagomo as a positive voice in a negative situation. “I support Nyagomo because she is trying to unite Zimbabweans.She is trying to motivate people to help themselves. All I can say is that I support Nyagomo because at heart she is a humanitarian not just a politician.She is keen to empower the people from the grassroots by encouraging small businesses. She is a dedicated politician who is encouraging people in the diaspora to work very hard,”said Smith.