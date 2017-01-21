EXIT: Obama And Jammeh, A Tale of Two Black Presidents

Dear Editor, I found this parallel between Gambia’s former President Yahya Jammeh and America’s former President Barak Obama interesting.
TERRITORIAL SPIRITS POSSESING AFRICAN PRESIDENTS
A tale of two presidents,;
JAMMEH- Former black president of Gambia
OBAMA- Former black president of the USA
JAMMEH- Became president riding on a coup and went on to lead the tiny country for 22 years.
OBAMA- Came on aboard a popular wave of electoral europhia,he ruled for 8 years.
JAMMEH- His tenure was marred by instilling fear on his people, intimidation
torture,murder and disappearance of rivals.
OBAMA- He left a legacy of flourishing democracy, reduced unemployment,hoisted the country out of deep recession and a health for all policy.
JAMMEH- Was halted, shocked and awed in his bid to extend his iron fist rule by a lesser known former security guard.
OBAMA- Accomplished his presidency at the end of his two mandatory terms and handover to the now president Donald Trump.
JAMMEH- Refused to accept defeat until he was threatened with guns
OBAMA- Going to California for a vacation with wife after a state farewell.
JAMMEH-Going to exile after he was forced to relinquish power.
OBAMA- Has made clear his future.
JAMMEH- Death or jail awaits him.
African leaders need exorcism starting from home where a serious case is underway.