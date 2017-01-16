EXPOSED : Andrew Langa’s Gukurahundi Link

Ray Nkosi | Ousted Former ZANU PF Matabeleland South chairman Andrew Langa, who has for long been accused by communities in Insiza District of murderous violent campaigns for ZANU PF in the eighties has finally provided a glimpse of evidence on his alleged role in the atrocities.

In a desperate bid to assure his ZANU PF colleagues of his loyalty to the party with a hope of having his suspension from the party reversed, Langa pulled up an old picture of his clad in the notorious ZANU PF youth league of the eighties uniform.

For years the people of Insiza District have allegedly been linking Langa to several unexplained political violence related deaths in the area which the Insiza North legislature has always denied.

The ZANU PF youth league in Matabeleland worked hand in hand with the brutal Gukurahundi 5th Brigade army unity which killed an estimated 20 000 people in the the Midlands and Matabeleland provinces.

The notorious ZANU PF youth recruits were trained in a Pangani disused mine in Filabusi in the eighties was a near military wing, used by the Gukurahundi soldiers to go out and gather people targeted for manslaughter by the soldiers.

The youth would gather villagers and make them sing ZANU PF and President Robert Mugabe praise songs before beating them up and handing them over to the Gukurahundi soldiers for further torture and eventual killing for most.

In Mugabe’s absence, Vice President Emerson Mnangagwa who was Acting President went on a fast track review of some suspended ZANU PF members and seeing the opportunity have his suspension also reversed Langa quickly threw in photos of himself of old.

ZANU PF disbanded the violent youth at the signing of the Unity Accord on 1987. Most of the members of the league were seconded into the national army which went on a tour of duty in Mozambique and the DRC.