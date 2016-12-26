EXPOSED: Botched Attempt To Smuggle Car Through Limpopo River | FRESH DETAILS

Staff Reporter | South African Police Services in Limpopo on Friday burst a smuggling style of its own, when the Provincial Commissioner spotted a vehicle being smuggled across the Limpopo River between South Africa and Zimbabwe while he was in a police helicopter, ZimEye can reveal.

The unusual aspect of this crime, was that the suspects were using donkeys to tow the vehicle across the river!

On noticing the police helicopter, the suspects abandoned the vehicle and the donkeys and fled.

After a four-hour operation the police recovered the vehicle from the river and discovered that it had been stolen in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. The donkeys were unharmed and wandered off.

The suspects could not be pursued by helicopter as they fled into Zimbabwe airspace and disappeared into Beitbridge town.