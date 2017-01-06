EXPOSED: Makandiwa Fake Miracle Babies | Pastor Plots To Kill Journalist

Why would a church issue death threats?

Staff Reporter | Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa of the United Family International Church (UFIC) Ministries has been exposed for masterminding murder plots, while also covering up on fake miracles.

ZimEye.com’s Simba Chikanza has been systematically targeted and issued with death threats, as is shown exclusively in the video above. Police reports have been made to the effect, and in the above video Chikanza explains the whole ordeal in the hands of a senior Pastor in Makandiwa’s church, Norbert Magwati.

The development comes as another Makandiwa pastor, Donald Savanhu is implicated in another death threat and also damage to property docket filed with Glen Norah Police Station, Harare.



Magwati had claimed that the fake miracles the church staged were genuine, only to pull away after being shown impeccable evidence unraveling the truth in this expansive news coverage spanning over 4 years to date. The shocking correspondence between the Makandiwa senior pastor and our journo classically reveals the evidence of daylight human tampering in the miracle claims.

Magwati also makes vile allegations against Chikanza while firing his threats. “Next time you won’t find a place to hide, leave our political and church leaders alone and be safe,” threatens Magwati also making reference to the name of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa who he claims to be close to.

Angered by the expose ZimEye has made over the years exposing stage managed miracles, performed by Makandiwa, who claims for instance at one time he caused a woman to fall pregnant and deliver within three days, his church has now turned to death threats.

Below is a response Chikanza made when asked about his reporting on the fake miracle baby saga; “The article about Makandiwa of the fat belly I personally handled it, IT WAS NO FALSE REPORT. I can vouch for every letter of it. I personally tracked the miracle myself not counting others. I spoke to for instance Mai Beatrice Muza from Kwekwe and she confirmed lying she had any medical evidence to show proof. I have the records and can send you if you wish to see them. I also followed up on the 3-day miracle baby one. Many of these modern day prophets run away from getting their prophecies judged. They play God, and it creates a human worship spirit.”

On the issue of death threats, the church has been told “We take very seriously threats against any of our journalists.”