Factionalism Has Killed Us – Zanu PF

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo |The ruling Zanu PF party has admitted that it has dismally failed the nation as a result of rampant factionalism, corruption and bad governance.

In a Central Committee report presented to President Robert Mugabe soon after the annual conference held in Masvingo last December, the ruling party conceded failure to revive the country’s economy.

The report indicated poor policies factionalism and corruption literally led to dissent and the rise of opposition movements and anti-government elements. “There is unrest as a result of unemployment and poor policies.As such we have to revise some of our policies ahead of the 2018 elections,”read part of the report.

The report further indicated the ruling party was afraid of pressure groups like #Tajamuka and #This Flag. “We have to note the fact that groups like #Tajamuka and #This Flag capitalised on some obvious weaknesses and they caused chaos in the country.Such matters should be treated with urgency,”the report indicated. The seemingly clueless Zanu PF is panicking ahead of the 2018 polls and party insiders say desperate measures will be taken to create employment in a bid to coax the electorate.

The report also read:”There is need to create employment ahead of the 2018 elections.We are also worried about the falsehoods being peddled by the social media. Something has to be done to arrest the trend.” Zanu PF, in power since 1980, is squarely blamed for ruining the once prosperous nation’s economy through calculated acts of violence intimidation plundering of state resources and vote rigging.