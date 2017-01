ZimEye is receiving reports that a large gum tree has blocked Seke road between Masotcha Ave and St Patrick.

“Seke road between Masotcha and St Patrick is blocked. There is a gum tree that just fell and has blocked all 4 lanes,” a source said on Twitter.

Contacted for a comment, Harare mayor Ben Manyenyeni told ZimEye he is waiting on Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere’s intervention. LIVE BROADCAST¬†at (Zim time) 5.40pm.