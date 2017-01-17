Floods Savage Harare

Staff Reporter | The country is expected to receive heavy rains this week with a possibility of flooding in some areas, the Meteorological Services Department has warned.

The weather organisation has since advised responsible authorities to be high on alert as many people might need assistance.

The Civil Protection Unit has also warned of possible landslides in hilly slopes in susceptible areas. Farmers are likely to suffer heavy leaching and damage to their crop as a result of flooding and heavy downpours. Below are pics of some floods;