Forgiveness, Jub Jub’s Song Goes Viral

Hip hop star Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye released a new rap track, “Ke Kopa Tshwarelo which talks about forgiveness that he apparently wrote while still in prison.

On the song Jub Jub mentions that “His tears were rolling down his cheeks when in prison and he got himself in trouble”. He further mentions that his life was too fast and nearing hell blinded by good life and pressure from the guys. He even touched on the fact that he was careless, sniffing coke, riding reckless. He thought that he was impressing, just living life to the fullest. The song ends with a plea to the nation to forgive him.

The track features legendary Tshepo Tshola and it’s an apology for the reason he spent more than four years in prison with his accomplice Themba Tshabalala. There has been no comment yet from both Jub Jub or Tshepo Tshola regarding the song.