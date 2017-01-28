Former First Lady Celebrates Birthday

Nathan Banana| Today “Zimbabwe’s First Lady” at independence Janet Banana, my mum, a sister, a teacher, a friend, a grandmother, a work mate celebrates her birthday.

They say history is for the victors and some will be remembered whilst others are forgotten, but facts can never be changed.

Today a great woman, mother, sister, teacher, friend most in Zimbabwe no longer know about will be celebrating her birthday.

May the almighty grant her more happy and peaceful years for you deserve better than what you have had to endure in this life. Happy Birthday. Masalu!