Former University of Zimbabwe SRC president Paul Chimhosva has died in South Africa.

Chimhosva who is survived by one child is reported to have collapsed this morning in his home in South-Africa and died on the way to hospital.

The student leader icon Chimhosva shot to prominence in 1990-1 after leading several demonstrations at the UZ that resulted in the university being closed for several months.

Social media is awash with condolence messages. More To Follow..