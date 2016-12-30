fr Police Boss Shoots Self Dead | BREAKING NEWS

Terrence Mawawa, Chivhu | A retired senior police officer, Godfree Warinda shot himself in the head following a long standing dispute with his wife.

The incident happened at his farm in the Marondamashanu area of Chivhu last week, ZimEye has learnt.

Warinda shot himself with a 303 Rifle after a heated argument with his wife, Mary Warinda.

Sources said Warinda was alone at home when he shot himself.

“We heard two gun shots and we rushed to Warinda’s house. When we arrived at the house, his wife had also returned from a nearby bush where she had gone. When we opened the door, we were shocked to see Warinda lying in a pool of blood -with his head ripped apart. We heard that Warinda assaulted his wife with logs hours before his death,” said Warinda’s neighbour.

Police Spokesperson for Mashonaland East Province, Assistant Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm that Godfree Warinda,a former Zimbabwe Republic Police senior officer shot himself in the head following a dispute with his wife. I would like to appeal to members of the public to desist from acts of suicide. Any disputes must be resolved amicably. It is always advisable to engage third parties when people disagree on family matters,” said Mwanza.

Warinda was buried last Wednesday in Marondamashanu area.