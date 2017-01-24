Fracas In ZAOGA, As Gospel Diva Mujokoro Is Expelled

Gospel Diva Caroline Mujokoro has been expelled from ZAOGA Forward in Faith for filing a $10 000 lawsuit against the church.

Mujokoro who was employed as a music director for Egea Ministries which was a music arm of the church, teamed up with her husband Blessing and sued the church over footage of their live DVD which went missing.

This did not go down well with the church leadership and Mujokoro was expelled from the church during a pastors’ conference.

“We have seen it fit to put Caroline Mujokoro under discipline by ex-communicating her, this is in line with our constitution as the church as well as biblical principles,” reads part of the letter. Meanwhile, Mujokoro said that she and her husband made efforts to resolve the matter without involving the law but it was to no avail.

“On 5 February last year, I recorded a live DVD with Egea broadcasting. Unfortunately, Egea under the leadership of Beniah did not do any backup of all the recording. I don’t know what happened at their offices that they lost all the work, it just got rubbed from their machines. They failed to tell us that that’s what had happened, when I would go to their offices to make follow ups of our work they would tell me they were very busy yet they knew they had lost the work and were busy trying to recover it.

“They then decided to tell us the truth on 8April 2016. We went to see the SG concerning the issue. He agreed that Egea lost the work they should reimburse because there was no other way. He referred us to Mai Dorcas Jaricha and Mr. Ray Chikoore as Egea bosses, though we were hurt, we requested them to just re-record us but at their expense since they were the ones who lost our work. We all agreed and set to re-record in August 2016 with the aim of releasing it during our Heroes Holiday.”

“Two weeks before the set re-recording date Egea guys told us they couldn’t go ahead with the recording because their bosses said there was no money to cover the expenses such as hiring of P.A system payments of Band members, rehearsals, etc and we got stuck. We went back to the SG who worked hard to help us but still failed to get the Egea bosses to reimburse us. We were no longer getting any feedback from Mr. Ray or Dorcas. My husband personally wrote them letters but up to now no letter was replied by them as the bosses. They refused to meet us to talk, ignored our phone calls,” said Mujokoro.

She went on to reveal how heartbroken she was since she had been a member of the church for a long time.

“Today I am so much pained because ZAOGA is the only church I have been to since I was a baby. It is my home. It nurtured me from child evangelism to young generation to youth until I got married to my husband Blessing. I never did anything in the church that warranted my being put under discipline. I loved God with all my heart. Baba and Amai Guti asked me to join Deeper Life Praise and Worship team well before I became a pastor in this church. A thing that shocked most of you pastors.

” Until the time they decided to put me at AMFCC bible school for pastoral training. My worst shock came during this Deeper Life Conference when I was called to be told that they have decided to put me under discipline. They say they didn’t expect my husband to seek help from outsiders hence the discipline. I asked them to sue my husband since he was the one who reported them and wrote them letters through his lawyers but they said they don’t have power over him since he’s an elder and not one of their pastors,” she said.

Caroline Mujokoro started a musical career at the age of 12 under Egea gospel music record label. She has also worked with Ivy and Anny Kombo as the Blessed Sisters and she has released 12 albums among them Mufudzi Wangu, Ndinokudai Jesu and Vimba na Jehovha. – State Media