FREE CHIBUKU BEER SPLASH ACCIDENT: Fresh Details Emerge

FREE BEER ON CHRISTMAS DAY – A large Delta truck trailer collapsed on its body on Sunday afternoon in an accident that saw scores of people descend on the scene to help themselves on free Chibuku beer…

ZimEye.com brings our valued readers and contributors the latest factual details from the Chibuku beer truck accident which occurred in Mutoko road on Sunday afternoon.

The large Delta truck trailer collapsed on its body on Sunday afternoon in an accident that saw scores descend on the scene to help themselves on free Chibuku beer. Soon after that numerous pictures were circulated from the accident with many celebrating the accident m where where many obtained free beer on Christmas day.

The truck driver is now safe and sound, Delta staff told ZimEye on Tuesday afternoon.

Many have speculated that the driver deliberately caused the accident in order to “assist friends with free beer on Christmas day”. A man is seen in pictures happily drinking from a brand new bottle picked from the accident scene.

But ZimEye is told, “the driver is not the man you see in pictures drinking beer,” an officer said Tuesday.

They also explained that the horse was not affected.

“It was not the whole truck but just the trailer that slipped off the horse,” they said.

On casualties, they said no one else was hurt.

The company sources spoke on condition of anonymity due to corporate restrictions.

Meanwhile they did not disclose the full extent of the monetary loss.