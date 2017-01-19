Fuzwayo Grabs Top Post in Mujuru Party

Ray Nkosi| Former Welshman Ncube led MDC member Bekezela Maduma Fuzwayo has been elected as the new Matabeleland South provincial chairman of the Joice Mujuru led Zimbabwe People First party to replace ousted chairman Leonard Matutu.

According to sources within the party, Fuzwayo was unanimously elected by members of the party’s provincial executive council in an election held on Saturday in Gwanda.

He replaces the founding chairman of the party in the province Leonard Matutu who resigned from the party in December amongst rumours of financial mismanagement and poor leadership skills accusations.

The sources expressed excitement at the election of the double Human Rights Award winning activist who was amongst some of Mujuru’s early strategic recruits into the party from the Matabeleland region.

“We are extremely excited at Fuzwayo’s coming into the party and believe that with his experience and capabilities, the party’s fortunes in the province will begin a turn around,” said the sources.

Fuzwayo’s name is also being peddled by party members in the region for possibly being one of the two of Mujuru’s Vice Presidents in elections at the party’s inaugural elective congress set for March this year.

Fuzwayo could not immediately be reached for a comment on the appointment. His membership to the Mujuru led party has been met with a lot of questions from some Matabeleland activists who accuse Mujuru of Gukurahundi participation.