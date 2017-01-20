Gambia’s Jammeh Faces Arrest

West African leaders issued former President Yahya Jammeh a 24-hour ultimatum to leave Gambia or be arrested . This is coming as a delegation including the presidents of Liberia, Mauritania and Guinea – are due to arrive in Gambia on Friday as part of a mediation mission, Gambian state television announced late on Thursday.

Countries in the region launched a military operation on Thursday to install new President Adama Barrow in office and oust longtime leader Yahya Jammeh. But the advance was halted to allow for one last round of mediation, a senior regional official earlier said.

West African nations halted a military operation in Gambia on Thursday to give a final chance to mediation efforts, but will resume at noon on Friday if Yahya Jammeh still refuses to hand over power to the new president, a regional official said.

Speaking to reporters, Marcel de Souza, head of the ECOWAS commission, said it was out of the question that Jammeh be allowed to remain in Gambia. But if mediation succeeds he can choose his country of exile, de Souza said, adding that regional countries were open to possible amnesty as part of a deal. – Africa news