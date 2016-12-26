George Michael, the man who made the saxophone popular in the 21st century, has died.

He was 53.

His publicist told the BBC news channel today Michael has passed on, a report that was also corroborated with the local police who attended his home today as ZimEye.com reveals.

Michael’s popular song, “Careless Whisper,” is credited for making the saxophone a hot instrument for musicians across the world.



Michael launched his career with the Wham band in the 1980s and later continued his success as a solo performer.

The BBC says he “passed away peacefully at home” on Christmas day.

His departure comes barely a few months after celebrating his 52nd birthday.

Thames Valley Police said South Central Ambulance Service attended a property in Goring in Oxfordshire at 13:42 GMT.

Police say there were no suspicious circumstances.

Michael, who was born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou in north London, sold more than 100m albums throughout a career spanning almost four decades.



In a statement, the star’s publicist said: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.

“The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.” – BBC/ ZimEye