Ghana’s President Fires Communication Director For Speech Plagiarism

Staff Correspondent | President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has fired his Communication Director apparently, for plagiarism of his inaugural speech and for causing great international embarrassment to the new Head of State.

Videos showing President Addo delivering his inaugural speech now discovered to be a work of Plagiarism from two USA past Presidents, has gone viral.

An announcement stated that the Communications Director, Eugene Arhin was relieved of his duties.

The inaugration speech has become a pun of media jokes and split screens have been made showing Addo repeating the words of President George W. Bush and President Bill Clinton.

Earlier Eugene Arhin, Communications Director at Golden Jubilee House issued a statement on his Facebook page attempting to pass off the plagiarism as a mere case of lack of referencing and attribution.

He wrote: “My attention has been drawn to references being made to a statement in the speech delivered by the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at his swearing in on Saturday, January 7, 2017, which was not duly acknowledged”.

“I unreservedly apologise for the non-acknowledgement of this quote to the original author. It was a complete oversight, and never deliberate. It is insightful to note that in the same speech were quotes from J.B Danquah, Dr. K.A. Busia, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and the Bible which were all duly attributed and acknowledged”.

Addo’s team also attempted to justify that some of the words were originally from President Woodraw Wilson.

They also attempted to explain it away that it was an original quote by Woodrow Wilson and that laws allowed that if original quote was over 70 years, there was no need for attribution.

But other academics laughed at this defence and gave an example of chinese ancient and biblical quotes which are thousands of years old still require attribution or reference.