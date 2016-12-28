Gold Dealer Gunned Down in Armed Robbery

Staff Reporter | A popular Gwanda gold buyer is reported to been fighting for his life in hospital after he was shot several times by yet to be apprehended criminals in the outskirts of the town yesterday.

Information on the shooting incident is still sketchy but sources who spoke to ZimEye.com said that the gold buyer was phoned by unknown people who offered to sell him an undisclosed amount of gold and told him to bring a lot of cash for the transaction.

According to the sources, the would be gold sellers invited him to meet them at Mapane Business Centre about five kilometers outside Gwanda town. Upon meeting they asked him to drive a little distance away from the shops to do the transaction at a secluded place where on armed accomplices emerged from the bush and shot the gold buyer several times on his legs before robbing him of the cash and other valuables leaving him for dead.

The sources rushed to the scene after hearing gunshots and screams but could not catch up with the criminals who they believe sped away in a South African registered vehicle.

Police in Gwanda could neither confirm nor deny the incident referring questions to the public relations office which was not immediately reachable for a comment.