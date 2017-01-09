Govt’s Bond Notes Refusal| DETAILS

Responding to reports that it was refusing to accept Bond Notes the Department of Immigration has issued the statement below;

The public should be made aware that immigration services, over the years, have been levied in foreign currency, as the services relate to foreigners with the exception of border passes, which are designed for citizens living close to the borders and, who have relations across the border. Statutory Instrument 195/98 as amended by SI 126/05 clearly tabulates these fees and the acceptable currencies and this position existed during the Zimbabwean dollar era and still stands after the multi-currency period. The introduction of the bond notes should not cause any confusion to this state of affairs. Any alternative approach to this statutory position is contrary to statute.