Grace Chased out of Mugabe’s Bedroom By CIOs | EXCLUSIVE

First Lady Grace Mugabe no longer sleeps with her 91 year old husband Robert having been kicked out of the matrimonial bedroom, State House sources claim.

The impeccable State House sources told ZimEye.com that Grace was booted out following strong security fears raised by intelligence and army chiefs who cited the mysterious death of Nigeria’s former ruler Sani Abacha, said to have died while on top of a woman 3 years after Mugabe married Grace in June 1998.

“She no longer sleeps in there and they stay together but briefly just for intimacy. Shortly afterwards he leaves for his bedroom,” one of the sources who cannot be named, said adding that Mugabe is closely guarded even in his private dwelling as his wife is not trusted. [READERS ADVICE – The exact words uttered have been vigorously altered so to protect the source’s identity].

In December last year Mugabe told ZANU PF members that he is daily troubled by Grace. “This is what she daily does to me at home, so in your presence I just have to force myself to listen, ” he said.

It was not clear when exactly Mrs Mugabe was kicked out of her husband’s bedroom.

Recently Mugabe embarrassed his wife by saying her Ph.D feat was really “an achievement of ignorance” only created by Mugabe apologist Professor Claudius Mararike, as he pointedly linked it up with academic fraud findings that outrightly dismiss Mrs Mugabe’s certificate.