Grace Chased out of Mugabe’s Bedroom By CIOs | EXCLUSIVE

18

First Lady Grace Mugabe no longer sleeps with her 91 year old husband Robert having been kicked out of the matrimonial bedroom, State House sources claim.

The impeccable State House sources told ZimEye.com that Grace was booted out following strong security fears raised by intelligence and army chiefs who cited the mysterious death of Nigeria’s former ruler Sani Abacha, said to have died while on top of a woman 3 years after Mugabe married Grace in June 1998.

“She no longer sleeps in there and they stay together but briefly just for intimacy. Shortly afterwards he leaves for his bedroom,” one of the sources who cannot be named, said adding that Mugabe is closely guarded even in his private dwelling as his wife is not trusted. [READERS ADVICE – The exact words uttered have been vigorously altered so to protect the source’s identity].

In December last year Mugabe told ZANU PF members that he is daily troubled by Grace. “This is what she daily does to me at home, so in your presence I just have to force myself to listen, ” he said.

 

It was not clear when exactly Mrs Mugabe was kicked out of her husband’s bedroom.

 

Recently Mugabe embarrassed his wife by saying her Ph.D feat was really “an achievement of ignorance” only created by Mugabe apologist Professor Claudius Mararike, as he pointedly linked it up with academic fraud findings that outrightly dismiss Mrs Mugabe’s certificate.

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

Got a story? Contact ZimEye on Whatsapp today, no. +447426863301

investigative-articles-exclusiveEXCLUSIVE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • mukorekore

    Hezvoo!

  • Tino

    kikki hiyas

  • BLA MIKI

    Mdara ari pa tight zveshuwa ko kungofa hako kikiki!

  • BLA MIKI

    Mdara ari pa tight zveshuwa ko kungofa hako kikiki!

  • BLA MIKI

    Mdara ari pa tight zveshuwa ko kungofa hako kikiki!

  • CHANDO KUPISA

    I SAID IT A LONG TIME AGO SALLY WHO I REALLY THINK MUGABE KILLED BY PULLING THE PLUG ON HER DIALYSIS.!!!!

  • gogosesikhona

    So who is servicing grace? She is still young and by the looks of it, she loves it. Maybe the bodyguards take turns. No wonder this monkey is always airborne. He wants to die a painless death. Death by air oxygen in the lungs. Now I get.

  • trash

    Anonzi matuzvi ndomaziva kuti anonuhwa, but iyi nyaya kana benzi chairo rinotonhwirwa nayo., ita mabnje shoma mapopaya journalists.

  • MajorX

    kkkkk, ka newspaper aka ma1

  • MajorX

    kkkkk, ka newspaper aka ma1

  • MajorX

    kkkkk, ka newspaper aka ma1

  • Cde Red Orange

    Ende hauite!!!!

  • the bigger boss

    Obvious real reason is IMPOTENTCY (Mugabe). aIDS (grace) with added dementia senility psychotic paranoia. Pamberi regime change

  • Solani Sunnyboy

    This intelligence guys are crazy,they did the same to MaNtuli one of Zuma’s wives.they hounded her out of Nkandla compound alleging she planned to poison the president,they served themselves and once they are done then send her back to the compound.she is also still young and beautiful.

  • Jose Campos Torres

    Meet for intimacy? I can imagine Dr. Fugu in a skimpy nurses uniform and the tin pot in studded leather outfits like a gang biker humping like there is no tomorrow. But then the despot has a shrivelled pecker which I’m sure he can’t get up or Dr. Fugu is willing to suckling.

  • DIARY OF A MAD BLACK WOMAN

    Grace chaiye anopfugamisa hamburamakaka dzevarume dzichimunanzwa makumbo ozotongerwa mumba make nemumwe munhu iye ariye arikutonga nyika. Ndiyani anoti pwee pana grace musanyepe kani imi!

  • TSM Season 6

    no sekisi pakaipa no sviro hey kungonazva nyini bedzi kkkk

  • TSM Season 6

    kkkkkkkkkkk