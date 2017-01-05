Grace Hasn’t Ditched Me – Mahoka

Militant Zanu PF women’s league finance secretary Sarah Mahoka has said she remains close to President Robert Mugabe’s wife, Grace, despite claims that the two no longer see eye-to-eye.

There had been assertions that the First Lady — who leads the Zanu PF women’s league as its secretary in the politburo — had a fallout with members of the Generation 40 (G40) faction, particularly Mahoka and Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere, allegedly over using her name in corrupt activities.

This prompted an unsuccessful attempt by the Zanu PF Mashonaland West women’s league provincial executive committee to censure Mahoka last year on allegations of embezzling over $100 000 donated by a popular Harare prophet.

But Mahoka — viewed as one of Grace’s “Golden Girls” together with women’s league deputy secretary Eunice Sandi Moyo and Senate president Edna Madzongwe — rubbished the claims in an interview with the Daily News this week, saying their relations remained pleasant.

“Those who say she has dumped me do not know what they are talking about,” she said.

“You all saw how I interacted with her during the conference in Masvingo where she delegated duties to me, calling my name at every turn and even asking me to introduce her when she spoke,” Mahoka said, adding “I thought that should send a message to all doubters that our relationship is very cordial”.

The abrasive Hurungwe East legislator exalted Grace saying she was too good to hate anyone and that she had no difficulty confronting anyone when she felt something was not right.

“Do you see her as someone who is able to hate? If she has a problem with you she simply takes you to talk and reprimands you but I have never had a problem with her myself. We have always been very close and it is the same with all other league members.”

“…she never pulls a woman down and that is why she encouraged us to take up elective posts in the 2018 elections.

“We are very united in the league under her able leadership,” Mahoka said.

Mahoka — who claims to be a Grade Two drop out – is among women who are pushing for the implementation of the women’s quota in Zanu PF that will see a woman becoming part of the presidency.

In February last year, Mahoka verbally attacked Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa — believed to be the godfather of the rival Team Lacoste faction — at the Zanu PF headquarters before a politburo meeting, hence the desire by the provincial women’s league led by Angeline Muchemenyi to censure her. – Daily News